1 killed, 1 injured in Chenani-Nashri Tunnel accident

Ramban: A helper of a dumper died on the spot and its driver sustained injuries after their vehicle rammed

into a moving truck from the rear side inside the Chenani-Nashri tunnel on Sunday night.

Police said that a dumper (JK21G 7743) rammed into a truck from the rear side inside the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel, resulting in on-spot death of the dumper’s helper and critical injuries to the driver.

It said that soon after the accident, rescue teams of volunteers and Police rushed to the spot and rescued the critically injured driver and removed the body of the helper from the badly damaged cabin of the vehicle, and shifted them to Community Health Centre (CHC) Chenani.