1 killed, 16 injured in Udhampur blast

Jammu: A person was killed and 16 others sustained injuries in a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at crowded Slathia Chowk near court complex in Udhampur on Wednesday.

The explosion occurred at around 12.15 pm at Slathia Chowk around a rehri (cart) of vegetable vendor, leaving 17 persons, including one of them critically, injured.

However, the critically injured person later succumbed, said an official.

Medical Superintendent District Hospital Udhampur, Dr Vijay Raina, speaking to Greater Kashmir, identified the deceased person as Jugal (believed to be the vegetable vendor), 25, resident of Danal Johnu, Dalpad.