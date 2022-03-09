1 killed, 16 injured in Udhampur blast

Jammu: A person was killed and 16 others sustained injuries in a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at crowded Slathia Chowk near court complex in Udhampur on Wednesday.
The explosion occurred at around 12.15 pm at Slathia Chowk around a rehri (cart) of vegetable vendor, leaving 17 persons, including one of them critically, injured.
However, the critically injured person later succumbed, said an official.
Medical Superintendent District Hospital Udhampur, Dr Vijay Raina, speaking to Greater Kashmir, identified the deceased person as Jugal (believed to be the vegetable vendor), 25, resident of Danal Johnu, Dalpad.
He said, “Nine other injured persons were also evacuated immediately after the blast and shifted to the district hospital for their treatment. While Jugal got killed in the explosion, his 8-month-old son namely Varun and his wife namely Anita, residents of Danal Johnu, Dalpad in Udhampur are under treatment in Udhampur District Hospital.”
The injured also included an 8-month-old baby Varun, son of Jugal, resident of Donal (Udhampur) and Anita, wife of Jugal, resident of Jaganoo.”
“Gradually, the total number of injured persons went up to 17 as few people came with injuries to the hospital later,” he said.
Dr Raina further said, “Of 17 injured, two injured were referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Jammu for advanced treatment. At present, 14 injured are still admitted in the hospital.”
Meanwhile, the area was cordoned off by the district police led by SSP Udhampur Vinod Kumar and the blast site i.e., Slathia Chowk was secured for investigation purposes. All the injured were reported to be out of danger, as per the police officials.
LOW INTENSITY IED EXPLOSION: ADGP
Soon after the blast, the ADGP Jammu zone visited the site of blast and inspected the scene with DIG concerned, SSP Udhampur, NIA officials, CRPF Commandant and bomb disposal experts, said an official.
The ADGP also met the injured at the hospital. Speaking to Greater Kashmir, the ADGP said, “Preliminary examination suggests a low intensity IED explosion. Forensic examination, careful and minute scrutiny of the site will reveal more accurate facts.” He said that an investigation of the case was started.
Meanwhile, a team of State Investigation Agency (SIA) also visited the blast site with the experts to analyse the details.
“The investigation in the blast case is on and SIA will be helping the local police to work out the case. Accordingly, we have asked the people to come out with the information if they have with regard to the blast,” a police official told Greater Kashmir.
Besides this, a team of NIA also visited the site as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to analyse the explosives used in the blast.
“We have not taken over the investigation and our visit was part of SOP which is followed in these cases,” added the official sources in NIA. However, both the investigating agencies would be helping the local police to work out the case. Indian army experts also visited the spot as the blast site was sealed.
The injured persons have been identified as Hira Lal, son of Lok Man, resident of Dolpur Rajasthan; Soni Kumar, son of Prem Chand, resident of Kot Patyari; Sahil Kumar, son of Romesh Kumar, resident of Pakhalal; Anil Kumar, son of Sat Paul, resident of Bvalli Nallah; Ashok Kumar, son of Beli Ram, resident of Sarsoo; Rakesh Kumar, son of Khem Raj, Barmeen; Amit Kumar, son of Om Parkash, Bant; Bodh Raj, son of Munshi Ram, resident of Gole Mella; Om Parkash, son of Deeku Ram, resident of Hartyan Baletar; Kaku Ram, son of Dodi Ram, resident of Kaghote; Raju Ram, son of Dharam Chand, resident of Kuprella; Kuldeep Kumar, son of Dharamu, resident of Kuperella; Sushma Devi, wife of Kuldeep Singh, resident of Rathiana and Raju, son of Hans Raj, resident of Billawar, Kathua.
A case in this regard was registered at the concerned police station and further investigation was on.