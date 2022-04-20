1 killed, 2 injured in Rajouri car mishap

Rajouri: A woman got killed while a husband-wife duo sustained injuries in a road accident that took place at Tralla Rehan on Rajouri Kotranka road on Wednesday.
Police said that the accident took place in the afternoon when a car JK11D 8159 was on its way to Rajouri from Budhal when it skidded off road and fell in a gorge at Rehan Tralla village.
Police added that a woman identified as Shenaz Begum wife of Muhammad Mushtaq, resident of Kewal Budhal got killed on spot while a husband-wife duo got injured.
The injured have been identified as Nazia Kousar and her husband Muhammad Ikhlaq, both resident of Rajnagar Budhal. Police said that both the injured are under treatment in Rajouri hospital and are in a serious condition.