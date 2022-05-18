1 killed, 3 injured in Baramulla terror attack

Srinagar: One person was killed while three others injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a wine shop in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Tuesday evening.
The incident took place at Dewan Bagh area of Baramulla where the wine shop has been opened recently.
“Terrorists hurled grenade at wine shop and four employees were injured among them one grievously,” Deputy Inspector General of Police, north Kashmir, Udaya Bhaskar Billa, told Greater Kashmir.
“The grievously injured later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.” Police identified the deceased as 52 year old Ranjit Singh S/o Krishan Lal of Rajouri. The other Goverdan Singh (35) S/o Gajender Singh age of Kathua. Govind Singh S/o Gurdev Singh age of Rajouri4 and Ravi Kumar S/o Kartar Chand of Khatua.
“At about 2010hrs, 2 terrorists riding on a bike stopped near the newly opened wine shop at Dewan Bagh Baramulla. The pillion rider wearing a Burka walked to the window of the said wine shop and dropped a grenade inside the said wine shop through the port hole window and thereafter fled away on the bike from the spot. In this terror incident, 04 employees of the said shop received splinter injuries. All the injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospital however, one among the injured identified as Ranjit Singh son of Kishan Lal resident of Bakra Rajouri succumbed to his injuries. The other injured employees have been identified as Govardhan Singh son of Bijendra Singh, Ravi Kumar son of Sh Kartar Singh, both residents of Billawar Kathua and Govind Singh son of Gurdev Singh resident of Kangra Rajouri. Among the injured Govind Singh has been referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment,” the statement added.
Senior Police officers immediately reached at the terror crime spot. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on.
Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law and investigation is in progress. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime.