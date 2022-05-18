1 killed, 3 injured in Baramulla terror attack

Srinagar: One person was killed while three others injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a wine shop in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place at Dewan Bagh area of Baramulla where the wine shop has been opened recently.

“Terrorists hurled grenade at wine shop and four employees were injured among them one grievously,” Deputy Inspector General of Police, north Kashmir, Udaya Bhaskar Billa, told Greater Kashmir.