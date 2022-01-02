1 killed, 3 injured in Ramsu accident

Police said due to the impact of the collision, the driver of the truck lost control over the wheel and fell into a several feet deep gorge.

Police said soon after the accident its rescue teams along with local volunteers rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of a passenger from badly mangled Tata Sumo and three injured including driver and conductor of truck and shifted them to Sub District Hospital Banihal.

Police said the body of the deceased Muhammad Shafi Gujjar son of Muhammad Ismail Gujjar resident of Hingni Ramsu was handed over to legal heirs for last rites.