1 killed, 3 injured in Ramsu accident

Ramban: In a head-on collision between a truck and a passenger vehicle, one person died on spot whereas three persons sustained grievous injuries at Nachlana ( mile stone 145) Ramsu on Jammu -Srinagar National Highway on Saturday night.
Police said a truck bearing registration number (JK09-6847) on way to Jammu from Srinagar collided with a Tata Sumo bearing registration number (JK02AG-5886) coming from opposite direction at Nachlana, Ramsu resulting on-spot death of one person travelling in the Sumo whereas three persons sustained grievous injuries.
Police said due to the impact of the collision, the driver of the truck lost control over the wheel and fell into a several feet deep gorge.
Police said soon after the accident its rescue teams along with local volunteers rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of a passenger from badly mangled Tata Sumo and three injured including driver and conductor of truck and shifted them to Sub District Hospital Banihal.
Police said the body of the deceased Muhammad Shafi Gujjar son of Muhammad Ismail Gujjar resident of Hingni Ramsu was handed over to legal heirs for last rites.
Police identified the three injured as driver of the Tata Sumo Manzoor Ahmed, 30, resident of Chakka Sarbagni Ramsu, driver of the truck Muhammad Amin Dar, 25, son of Ghulam Nabi Dar and helper of truck Hillal Ahmed, 23, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Dar resident of Bandipora Kashmir.
SHO Police Station Ramsu Inspector Nazir Ahmed said that a case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police station Ramsu for further investigations.