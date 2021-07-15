1 killed, 4 injured in Uri accident

Baramulla: A person was killed and four others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Zamboorpattan Uri area of Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Ismail Tass of Zamboorpattan Uri. The injured were identified as Gulshana Bano, Jameel Ahmad Taas, Badar-U-Din Bajad and Khadim Hussain. The injured were shifted to the Associate Hospital Government Medical College Baramulla.

As per reports, the ill-fated vehicle, bearing registration number JK05J 3012 and carrying five passengers, was on its way to Gingal from Zamboorpattan. The mishap occurred when the driver of the vehicle lost control over it while negotiating a curve. The vehicle fell into a deep gorge, resulting in the death of its driver and critical injuries to four others.

Meanwhile, a case in connection with the mishap was registered at police station Uri and further investigation started.