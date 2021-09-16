1 killed, 5 of a family injured in Handwara mysterious blast

Baramulla: A girl was killed and five other members of the same family were injured after a mysterious blast occurred in their residential house at Tarathpora, Handwara, in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shabnam Bano, 17.

The other five injured members of the same family were rushed to District hospital Handwara. The condition of two of the injured is stated to be critical.

A police official said that initial investigation suggests that the blast occurred in scrap material. “The blast is likely to have occurred in some scrap material. The blast can be due to the explosion of some explosive material. However, investigation has been started to ascertain the nature of the blast,” said Sujit Kumar, DIG, north Kashmir.