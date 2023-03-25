1 killed, 5 wounded in mysterious Bari Brahmana explosion

Jammu: One person was killed and five others wounded in a mysterious blast in a Bari Barhmana scrap factory.
“One person was killed and five others were wounded in an explosion in a scrap factory,” SSP Samba Benam Tosh told Greater Kashmir.
He ruled out any terror angle in the mysterious explosion and said that they were investigating the case.
The nature of the explosion was not yet known.
Meanwhile, a rescue operation was launched and the Fire and Emergency Service teams were also rushed to the spot.
The injured were evacuated and shifted to the hospital.
However, one of the critically injured succumbed to injuries at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu.
The deceased has been identified as Mohan Lal, 35, of Rajouri.
His body was shifted to the mortuary for legal formalities. Besides, five wounded have been admitted at GMC&H Jammu for treatment.
They were identified as Bir Singh, Mulkraj, Somy Kumar, Kuldeep Raj, and Parmanand Joshi.