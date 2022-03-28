1 killed, 56 injured in Rajouri bus accident

"At Dewatia near Qila Darhal, driver of the bus failed to negotiate a sharp curve and the vehicle fell in the roadside gorge with overloading of passengers in the vehicle is also being suspected as a cause of accident," said police officials of police.

They said that an elderly man Lal Hussain son of Ghulam Ali died on spot whereas fifty six other passengers got injured and all have been hospitalised.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Sukhdev Singh Sambyal said that soon after information of the accident was received, a major rescue operation was launched with police teams from Lam police post and Army teams from Lam RR camp reached the spot and started rescue of victims with the help of locals.