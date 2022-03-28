1 killed, 56 injured in Rajouri bus accident

Rajouri: A man got killed whereas fifty six other passengers were injured in a road mishap that took place after a passenger bus moving on Lam Nowshera road of Rajouri met with an accident.
Police said that the accident took place when the canter bus on way from Lam Pukharni to Nowshera with villagers from Line of Control villages including Lam, Pukharni, Laroka, Mohra Kampala travelling in the ill-fated vehicle.
"At Dewatia near Qila Darhal, driver of the bus failed to negotiate a sharp curve and the vehicle fell in the roadside gorge with overloading of passengers in the vehicle is also being suspected as a cause of accident," said police officials of police.
They said that an elderly man Lal Hussain son of Ghulam Ali died on spot whereas fifty six other passengers got injured and all have been hospitalised.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Sukhdev Singh Sambyal said that soon after information of the accident was received, a major rescue operation was launched with police teams from Lam police post and Army teams from Lam RR camp reached the spot and started rescue of victims with the help of locals.
"A total of fifty six persons got injured in the accident and all were brought to sub district hospital Nowshera where they all were hospitalised," said Additional Deputy Commissioner.
He added that five critically injured passengers have been referred to Government Medical College Jammu for specialised treatment.
"Police have started investigation into the matter after registration of a case and exact cause of accident can only be ascertained in the investigation process." Additional Deputy Commissioner further said.
On the other hand, Medical Superintendent of Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr Mehmood Bajar said that eleven persons who got injured in the bus accident at Lam were referred to Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri where they are under treatment.
"Ten out of these eleven patients have multiple traumas and are under management whereas one critically injured is under surgical procedures," he further said.