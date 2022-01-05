1 killed, another injured after boulder hits car in Ramban

Ramban: One person died on the spot whereas another traveller sustained injuries after a rolling boulder hit their moving car near Duggipulli Jaswal bridge Karool on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a car bearing registration number JK01AB-4050 was on its way to Kashmir from Jammu when it was hit by a rolling boulder near Duggipulli Karool on the highway. This resulted in the on-spot death of one of the persons, whereas his co-traveller sustained grievous injuries.