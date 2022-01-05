1 killed, another injured after boulder hits car in Ramban
Ramban: One person died on the spot whereas another traveller sustained injuries after a rolling boulder hit their moving car near Duggipulli Jaswal bridge Karool on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said a car bearing registration number JK01AB-4050 was on its way to Kashmir from Jammu when it was hit by a rolling boulder near Duggipulli Karool on the highway. This resulted in the on-spot death of one of the persons, whereas his co-traveller sustained grievous injuries.
Soon after the accident, rescue teams of police and volunteers rushed to the spot and retrieved the deceased and the injured from the badly mangled car and shifted them to District Hospital Ramban.
Police have identified the deceased as Adil Basheer Reshi , 29, son of Basheer Ahmed Reshi, resident of Gousia Colony Bemina and the injured as Nasir Ahmed Khan, son of Fayaz Ahmed Khan, also a resident of Bemina.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law at the Police Station Chanderkote.