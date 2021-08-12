1 killed in Banihal road accident

Ramban: One person died and another sustained injury after the car they were on board rolled down into a gorge at Tulbagh, Shabanbass near Banihal on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Thursday afternoon.

Police said that the driver of the Alto car was on its way to Srinagar from Jammu. They said the driver lost control over it causing the accident. “The driver died on the spot whereas a passenger sustained injuries,” police said.

Police identified the deceased as Amir Zargar son of Abdulla Zargar of Gulab Bagh, Srinagar, and the injured as Faisal Mehraj son of Mehraj Din Khan of Rainawari, Srinagar. “The injured is responding to the treatment at Sub District Hospital Banihal.”

Police have registered a case.