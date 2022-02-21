1 killed in Rajouri accident

Rajouri: A person lost his life while three others got critically injured in an accident in Rajouri on Monday.
This accident took place when a passenger vehicle carrying 7 travellers was on way to Dassal from Salani bridge. As soon as the ill-fated vehicle reached the Water Point area, it collided with a tipper and skidded off the road resulting in its second collision with another vehicle parked roadside.
In this accident, four passengers including the driver got critically injured and were taken to Government Medical College Rajouri.
One of the injured identified as Sajjad Ali son of Muhammad Ali resident of Swari village of Rajouri was declared brought dead at the hospital.
Three other passengers are under medical treatment but their condition is stated to be critical. They include Rifaqit Hussain, Imtiaz Ahmed and Muhammad Irfan. Police said that a team from Rajouri city police post is on spot and investigation into the matter is underway.