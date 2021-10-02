1 man, 1 PDD employee killed in Srinagar militant attacks

Srinagar: A person and a Power Development Department (PDD) employee were killed in two separate militant attacks in Srinagar on Saturday.

Police said militants shot dead two persons on Saturday evening and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

One of the slain has been identified as Abdul Majeed Guru son of Abdul Rehman, a resident of Chattabal Srinagar. “He was fired from point blank range with a pistol in his chest and face near a medical store,” police said, adding that Guru succumbed to his injuries at premier SMHS hospital.