1 man, 1 PDD employee killed in Srinagar militant attacks

Srinagar: A person and a Power Development Department (PDD) employee were killed in two separate militant attacks in Srinagar on Saturday.
Police said militants shot dead two persons on Saturday evening and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.
One of the slain has been identified as Abdul Majeed Guru son of Abdul Rehman, a resident of Chattabal Srinagar. “He was fired from point blank range with a pistol in his chest and face near a medical store,” police said, adding that Guru succumbed to his injuries at premier SMHS hospital.
The incident created panic in the area. The traffic was disrupted and people left for safe places.
A hunt to track down attackers in the area was underway when this report was filed.
In another incident that took place in SD Colony Batamaloo, militants fired upon Muhammad Shafi Dar, an employee in Power Development Department. “He received injuries in his abdomen and was being treated at SMHS but succumbed later in the night. The area is under cordon and searches are underway to nab the attackers,” police said.
A statement released by police said: “Today at about 1730hrs Srinagar Police received information about a terror crime incident near Madina Complex Karan Nagar area of Srinagar where terrorists had fired on a civilian,” statement said. “Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot.”
“Officers attending the terror crime spot learnt that one individual identified as Majid Ahmad Gojri son of Abdul Rehman resident of Chattabal Srinagar was shot at by the terrorists near Madina Complex Karan Nagar area of Srinagar,” police said.
“He has received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. Although, the injured was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital, however he succumbed to his injuries.”
Police, statement said has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. “Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime,” police said. “Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on.”