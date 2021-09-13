1 militant killed in encounter; searches on: SP Rajouri

She stated that in this regard, a case FIR No. 141/2021 U/S 307/120-B IPC, 13 ULA, 7/27 Arms Act was registered at Police Station Manjakote and investigation was initiated.

“Search operation is still going on,” SP Rajouri said.

On Sunday, Additional Director General of Police for Jammu zone Mukesh Singh too had stated that there were high chances that one militant was killed in the gun-fire. “The operation is going on and intermittent exchange of fire was also taking place. There are high chances that one terrorist has so far been killed but the same cannot be confirmed unless the body is recovered,” Singh had told Greater Kashmir.

However, the army had not issued any statement till late this evening.

Encounter had started early Sunday morning after contact was established between the militants and security forces during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) launched during the intervening night of September 11 and 12. As per officials, CASO was launched after security forces received information about some suspicious movement in upper reaches between Thannamandi and Manjakote of Rajouri district.