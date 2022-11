Jammu: One more person died of dengue at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu, taking the death toll in the region to 18.

“The person was facing multiple health issues and was admitted at GMC&H Jammu under severe health conditions,” an official said. “He was provided immediate medical care but the dengue-infected person could not survive. He was a resident of Akhnoor.”

With this death, the death in the Jammu region has reached 18.