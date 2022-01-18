1-way LMV traffic on highway from Jammu today

Ramban: The vehicular traffic on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway resumed on Tuesday after remaining closed since Monday night due to a landslide at Seri near Ramban.
Traffic authorities have said that one-way Light Motor Vehicle ( LMV) traffic will be allowed from Jammu to Srinagar on Wednesday.
A manager of sub Contractor Company of NHAI, Mukeet Ahmed said that a huge landslide that triggered late Monday evening on the highway at Seri was cleared by pressing men and machinery into service for the entire night.
Traffic authorities in Ramban informed that the highway remained open for Jammu bound one-way traffic since Tuesday morning.
They said that hundreds of heavy medium and light motor vehicles on the way to Jammu crossed Banihal- Ramban stretch of the highway without any interruption.
Meanwhile, the Traffic Police Department issued an advisory stating that “in view of fair weather and better road conditions one-way traffic of light motor vehicles shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar on the highway on Wednesday.”
“Traffic Control Unit Jammu shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic Wednesday morning. The cut off timing has been fixed for LMVs and private cars from Nagrota Jammu 8 am to 12 pm and from Jakhani Udhampur 9 am to 1 pm” the advisory stated.
No Vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timings.
“Heavy motor vehicles (trucks) shall be allowed from Jakhani Udhampir towards Srinagar after the Srinagar bound Light Motor Vehicles were cleared from Jakhani Udhampur Wednesday afternoon," the advisory said.