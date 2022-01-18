1-way LMV traffic on highway from Jammu today

A manager of sub Contractor Company of NHAI, Mukeet Ahmed said that a huge landslide that triggered late Monday evening on the highway at Seri was cleared by pressing men and machinery into service for the entire night.

Traffic authorities in Ramban informed that the highway remained open for Jammu bound one-way traffic since Tuesday morning.

They said that hundreds of heavy medium and light motor vehicles on the way to Jammu crossed Banihal- Ramban stretch of the highway without any interruption.