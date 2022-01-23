‘1-way LMV traffic on highway from Jammu today’

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway will remain open for 1-way light motor vehicles from Jammu towards Srinagar on Monday, Traffic Department officials said.

Officials at Traffic Control Unit Ramban said overnight rain triggered multiple mud and landslides besides shooting stones at various places between Chanderkote and Ramsu.

They said a landslide triggered at Duggi Pulli ,Mehar, Cafeteria Morh besides shooting stones and mudslides at various places between Ramban and Ramsu including Panthyal led to the suspension of vehicular traffic movement on the highway on Sunday.