‘1-way LMV traffic on highway from Jammu today’

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway will remain open for 1-way light motor vehicles from Jammu towards Srinagar on Monday, Traffic Department officials said.
Officials at Traffic Control Unit Ramban said overnight rain triggered multiple mud and landslides besides shooting stones at various places between Chanderkote and Ramsu.
They said a landslide triggered at Duggi Pulli ,Mehar, Cafeteria Morh besides shooting stones and mudslides at various places between Ramban and Ramsu including Panthyal led to the suspension of vehicular traffic movement on the highway on Sunday.
They said some Srinagar-bound load carriers and light motor vehicles got stuck between Panthyal and Ramban sector of the highway after a load carrier got stuck in a landslide at Panhyal on Sunday morning.
Traffic and Police officials said efforts are being made by pressing men and machines to clear the road at Panthyal.
An official at Traffic Control Unit Jammu informed that no fresh traffic was allowed to move towards Kashmir as landslides and shooting stones blocked the highway in Ramban district.
Earlier one-way traffic was scheduled to ply from Jammu to Srinagar on Sunday but due to inclement weather and multiple landslides forced the authorities to suspend the vehicular traffic movement on Jammu Srinagar National Highway Sunday morning.
Managers of subcontractor companies of NHAI responsible for the maintenance of the Highway between Nashri and Banihal said that they had already put into service their men and machinery to clear the landslides at Duggi Pulli, Mehar and ahead of Cafeteria Morh Ramban and Panthyal.
They said landslides between Chanderkote and Ramban were cleared and the highway is through between Ramban and Jammu. They added that due to continuous rainfall since Sunday morning road clearance operation at Panthyal was hampered.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam has asked people “ that in view of inclement weather, continuous rain drive cautiously to avoid mishaps on the national highway.”
Meanwhile, as per fresh advisory issued by traffic police headquarters, Srinagar and Jammu “subject to fair weather and better road conditions only stranded passenger LMVs private cars shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar ( strictly one way) on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Monday “.
TCU Jammu shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.
The cut off timings for LMVs private cars has been fixed from Nagrota Jammu at 9 am to 12 pm and from Jakhani Udhampur 10 am to 1 pm. No Vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timings
HMVs (trucks) shall be allowed from Jakhani Udhampur towards Srinagar after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Monday morning. TCU Udhampur shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs, the advisory said.