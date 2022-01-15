1-way LMV traffic on highway from Srinagar today

Due to blockade hundreds of Heavy Motor Vehicles load carriers remained stranded at several places on the highway.

An official at Traffic Control Unit National highway Udhampur talking to Greater Kashmir said that, “one-way movement of heavy motor vehicles traffic towards Kashmir has been allowed on the highway.”

It is important to mention here that vehicular traffic movement remained disrupted at Mehar due to huge landslides and shooting stones at Mehar, while the contactor company of NHAI prepared a single lane road and one-way traffic was restored through Mehar National highway on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Police department issued an advisory stating that “subject to fair weather and better road conditions passenger Light Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to move towards Jammu through Qazigund Banihal tunnel on Jammu Srinagar National Highway on Sunday.”