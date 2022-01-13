1-way traffic on highway from Srinagar today

Ramban: The vehicular traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained suspended due to frequent landslides at Ramban on Thursday. However, authorities said one-way Light Motor Vehicle traffic will be allowed to move from Srinagar to Jammu on the highway on Friday.
Traffic authorities said vehicular traffic movement on the highway remained suspended due to landslides and continuous shooting stones at Mehar, a place two kilometres ahead of Ramban town.
For the convenience of commuters, authorities permitted the passenger Light Motor Vehicles to move towards their respective destinations via
Karool Maitra link road to bypass the Mehar landslide on the highway during the closure period.
Authorities said all the stranded passenger light motor vehicles were cleared Wednesday night, while some heavy motor vehicles (trucks) carrying essential commodities were also permitted to move towards Kashmir on Thursday morning after the landslide was cleared by the machinery of NHAI at Mehar but landslide and continuous shooting stones again closed the road.
Hundreds of load carriers carrying essential commodities for Kashmir are still stranded on the highway at various places between Nashri and Udhampur.
However, men and machinery deployed at the spot are trying to clear the highway for road traffic but the continuous triggering of landslides and shooting stones is hampering the restoration work.
A machine operator engaged in clearing the road at Mehar informed Greater Kashmir that “we are helpless to clear the road until landslides and shooting stones stop triggering from the hillock.”
Meanwhile, the latest advisory issued by traffic police headquarter Srinagar/ Jammu said that “subject to fair weather and better road conditions only LMVs shall be allowed to move towards Jammu through Banihal Qazigund tunnel and via a Ramban Maitra link route bypassing Mehar landslide on Friday.”
The cut off timing has been fixed for the LMVs from Ziq Qaziqund 11 am to 2 pm for Jammu, the advisory said.
“Bus Minibus Tempo Traveler will not be allowed to move as the single-lane suspension bridge over river Chenab at Maita Ramban does not support these vehicles. No traffic is possible through the National Highway at Mehar because of continuous shooting stones. TCU Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before the release of traffic,” the advisory said.