1-way traffic on highway from Srinagar today

Ramban: Vehicular traffic movement resumed on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway after remaining disrupted for three hours at Seri in Ramban.
A sector officer of Traffic Police said hundreds of vehicles carrying essential commodities moved from Udhampur towards Kashmir. However, a Traffic Department advisory said " subject to weather conditions, one-way traffic will be allowed from Srinagar on the highway on Tuesday".
Earlier, an official at the Traffic Control Unit National Highway Ramban informed that men and machinery of road maintenance agency NHAI were deployed for clearing the landslide at Seri. They said it may take a few hours to clear the road at Seri, a place between Ramban and Ramsu stretch of highway.
Earlier one-way vehicular traffic resumed Monday afternoon and heavy, medium and light vehicles were allowed to move towards Kashmir on the highway
Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam said that a truck carrying FCI ration got stuck in a mudslide at Panthyal Sunday morning but was removed from the road with the help of JCB machines and traffic was restored at Panthyal.
The truck embedded in the mud in the middle of the single-lane road stretch at a shooting stone and landslide-prone spot at Panthyal and obstructed the movement of vehicular traffic till it was removed Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile, a fresh huge landslide Monday evening blocked the traffic on the highway.
A Traffic Department official at TCU Ramban said men and machinery of the road maintenance agency was deployed to remove the landslide.
They said it may take a few hours to remove the landslide at Seri.
It is important to mention here traffic on the highway had been restricted to one-way for both heavy and light motor vehicles and plies alternately from Srinagar and Jammu.
Meanwhile, the Traffic Police department issued an advisory stating that “in view of fair weather and better road conditions one-way traffic light motor vehicles shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu on Jammu Srinagar National highway through Banihal Qazigund tunnel on Tuesday.”
Traffic Control Unit Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic Tuesday morning. The cut off timing has been fixed for LMVs and private cars from Zig Qazigund 9 am to 12 pm after that heavy motor vehicles shall be allowed to move towards Jammu. No Vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timings, the Traffic advisory said.