1-way traffic on highway from Srinagar today

The truck embedded in the mud in the middle of the single-lane road stretch at a shooting stone and landslide-prone spot at Panthyal and obstructed the movement of vehicular traffic till it was removed Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a fresh huge landslide Monday evening blocked the traffic on the highway.

A Traffic Department official at TCU Ramban said men and machinery of the road maintenance agency was deployed to remove the landslide.

They said it may take a few hours to remove the landslide at Seri.

It is important to mention here traffic on the highway had been restricted to one-way for both heavy and light motor vehicles and plies alternately from Srinagar and Jammu.