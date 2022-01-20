1-way traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway today

Ramban: Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for one way traffic on Thursday.

Traffic authorities said that one-way traffic towards Jammu plied normally on highway today and all Jammu-bound vehicles were cleared.

As per advisories issued by traffic police headquarters at Srinagar and Jammu, subject to fair weather and better road conditions, passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), private cars will be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar on the National Highway on Friday .