1-way traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway today

Ramban: Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for one way traffic on Thursday.
Traffic authorities said that one-way traffic towards Jammu plied normally on highway today and all Jammu-bound vehicles were cleared.
As per advisories issued by traffic police headquarters at Srinagar and Jammu, subject to fair weather and better road conditions, passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), private cars will be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar on the National Highway on Friday .
“The traffic movement will be strictly one-way. Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Jammu shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic. The cut off timings for LMVs, private cars has been fixed as 8 am to 12 pm from Nagrota- Jammu and from 9 am to 1 pm from Jakheni-Udhampur. No vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timings,” the advisory stated.
“Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) will be allowed from Jakheni-Udhampur towards Srinagar after assessing the traffic situation on National Highway on Friday morning. TCU Udhampur shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the Heavy Motor Vehicles,” it further added.
Security forces were advised not to ply against the “traffic plan in view of traffic congestion on Srinagar Jammu National Highway.”
Meanwhile, an official at TCU Udhampur informed that after clearing the Jammu-bound traffic Thursday evening, stranded trucks at Dhar road Udhampur, carrying essential commodities, were also allowed to move towards Kashmir.