1 year of 'Awaam Ki Awaaz' | Concrete steps on listeners’ suggestions taken: Sinha

When women are financially prosperous, their direct and indirect benefits will reach the family, society, nation and the entire humanity. In the last two years, Jammu and Kashmir administration has launched several campaigns to provide more livelihood opportunities to women folks.

In order to increase the participation of women entrepreneurs in agriculture and village industries, about 5 lakh women have been added under the Umeed program.

Various programs like KrishiSakhi and PashuSakhi have been initiated so that more and more women come forward in agriculture, horticulture, and dairy sector, the Lt Governor added.

Welcoming the suggestions received from Sajjad Noorabadi from Kulgam highlighting the need for awareness campaign about welfare schemes of the government, the Lt Governor said that the main objective of the Block Diwas program organized every Wednesday is to take the administration to the doorsteps of people.

It is our best effort that in addition to the immediate redressal of the problems of the common citizens, the people shall be informed about the various government schemes, he added.