10 detained for trying to vitiate peaceful atmosphere outside Jamia Masjid: Police

Srinagar: Taking strong note of trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere at Jamia Masjid Srinagar on Friday, Police detained 10 persons and appealed to the people not to indulge in such acts.

Police said that these persons would be booked under the relevant sections of the law.

"Ten hooligans were arrested for trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere outside Jamia Masjid after Friday prayers. They will be booked under the relevant sections of the law. People are requested not to indulge in such acts, failing which law will take its course,” Srinagar Police posted on X.

Police sources said that these miscreants tried to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere soon after Friday prayers when Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was leaving the area.