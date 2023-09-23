10 detained for trying to vitiate peaceful atmosphere outside Jamia Masjid: Police

Srinagar: Taking strong note of trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere at Jamia Masjid Srinagar on Friday, Police detained 10 persons and appealed to the people not to indulge in such acts.
Police said that these persons would be booked under the relevant sections of the law.
"Ten hooligans were arrested for trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere outside Jamia Masjid after Friday prayers. They will be booked under the relevant sections of the law. People are requested not to indulge in such acts, failing which law will take its course,” Srinagar Police posted on X.
Police sources said that these miscreants tried to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere soon after Friday prayers when Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was leaving the area.
The Police said that they were identified based on video footage and photographs.
Police have appealed to the people not to indulge in acts that would go against the prevailing peace in Kashmir.
On Friday, the Mirwaiz led Friday congregational prayers and delivered a sermon at the Jamia Masjid after a gap of about four prayers.
ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that the day went by peacefully and credited people for it.