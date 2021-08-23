10 grenades recovered from a house in Kralpora: Police

Kupwara: At least ten hand grenades were recovered during a search operation by forces from a residential house at Kralpora area, in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday afternoon, a police official said.

The official said that on a specific tipoff, a search operation was launched at Gasla Dardpora area of Kralpora during which ten hand grenades were recovered from the house of Mohammad Yousaf Mir son of Mohammad Yaseen Mir.

Meanwhile, a case under arms act has been registered at Police Station Kralpora for further investigation.