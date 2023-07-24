10 IFS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: The J&K government Monday ordered the transfers and postings of 10 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers with immediate effect.

As per an order issued by Principal Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment Department Dheeraj Gupta, Roshan Jaggi, IFS (JK: 1988), PCCF and Director, Social Forestry, J&K has been transferred and posted as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Territorial) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF), J&K.

Suresh Kumar Gupta, IFS (JK: 1991), PCCF and Chief Wild Life Warden, J&K has been transferred and posted as PCCF and Director, Social Forestry, J&K. He will also hold the additional charge of the post of Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Forest Development Corporation (JKFDC).

Sarvesh Rai, IFS (JK:1991), PCCF and CEO, CAMPA J&K has been transferred and posted as PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K vice Suresh Kumar Gupta, IFS.

Asaf Mahmood, IFS (JK: 1992), PCCF and Director, J&K FRI, holding additional charge of Director, Soil & Water Conservation, J&K has been transferred and posted as PCCF and CEO, CAMPA, J&K vice Sarvesh Rai, IFS. He will, however, continue holding additional charge of the post of Director, Soil and Water Conservation, J&K.

Vasu Yadav, IFS (JK: 1994), APCCF and Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Forest Development Corporation (JKFDC) has been transferred and posted as Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC).

J Frankoi, IFS (JK: 1994), APCCF and Director Forest Protection Force, J&K has been transferred and posted as APCCF, Jammu vice Brij Mohan Sharma, IFS. Brij Mohan Sharma, IFS (JK: 1995), APPCF and CCF Jammu has been transferred and posted as Director, J&K FRI vice Asaf Mahmood, IFS. He will also hold the additional charge of CCF, Research and Training (R&T).