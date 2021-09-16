10% increase in crime against women in J&K, Ladakh: NCRB

In 2018 there were 3,437 cases registered with law enforcing agencies, it said.

“In 2020,” the report says, “in J&K there were 487 cases of attempt to murder. There were also 35 cases of abetment of suicide and 24 cases of abetment of suicide of women in 2020.”

In 2020, the report suggests there were nine cases of dowry deaths, 243 rape cases with 247 victims including three girls, 349 cases of cruelty against women by their husbands or relatives, 1,639 cases of assault on women and 1,744 cases of assault on women with intention to outrage their modesty.

“About 30 cases of stalking were registered in 2020 that included 15 cases of sexual harassment,” the report said. “The murder cases saw an increase of 25% with 149 cases in 2020 as against 119 in 2019.”

Pertinently, in October last year (2020) the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) conducted by the Union Ministry of Health has shocking exposures about domestic violence against women in Jammu and Kashmir.