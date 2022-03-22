10 IPS officers to undergo induction training course

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Home Department has accorded sanction to the deputation of 10 IPS officers for undergoing induction training course.

An order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, RK Goyal reads; “.. sanction is hereby accorded to the deputation of following IPS officers to undergo 43rd IPS induction Training Course, scheduled to be held from April 4, 2022, to May 13 at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad. “