10 Jr scale JKAS officers placed at disposal of Ladakh UT

Jammu: The General Administration Department on Tuesday placed the services of 10 junior scale JKAS officers of 2019 batch at the disposal of Union Territory of Ladakh for further posting.

“Consequent upon completion of their training, 10 Junior Scale officers of 2019 batch of JKAS are hereby recalled and their services placed at the disposal of Union territory of Ladakh, for further posting,” read the GAD order issued by Commissioner/Secretary to the government Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

These officers included Arifa Iqbal Lone, Sarwar Shahzad, Samina Khatoon, Deachen Chondol, Kaneez Fatima, Anwar Hussain, Nilza Angmo, Dortjey Gailson, Rigzin Yangdol and Jigmet Angchuk.