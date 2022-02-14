10-member UT monitoring panel to implement SHI under PMKVY 3.0

Jammu: A 10-member UT level monitoring committee will implement the programme “Skill Hub Initiative” (SHI) under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0 (PMKVY 3.0).
As per its terms of reference, the committee will monitor the skill hub initiative and oversee implementation of the scheme in JKUT. It will also review implementation of the initiative every fortnight.
This Union Territory level monitoring panel will have the Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department as its chairman. One representative each (not below the rank of Additional Secretary to the Government) from the Housing & Urban Development Department; Higher Education Department; School Education Department; Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; (Not below the rank of Additional Secretary to the Government) Member; Director Skill Development J&K will be its members.
Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar and Jammu districts, in the capacity of being the chairman of District Skill Committees of Srinagar and Jammu and the nodal officer or representative of JKSDM, Srinagar and Jammu will also be its members.
MD J&KSDM will be its member secretary and Engagement Officer NSDC, JKUT will be its special invitee.