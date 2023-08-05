10-year-old Budgam boy dies amidst water contamination concerns

Srinagar: Raiyar village in Khan Sahab, Budgam mourned the loss of a 10-year-old child who tragically passed away on Friday allegedly due to jaundice, sparking a wave of concern and anger among the villagers.

The incident has ignited allegations against the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department with many blaming the supply of unsafe water to the village for the outbreak of jaundice among several children. A senior official of the Health Department from Budgam said that the child had been diagnosed with jaundice a few days back but was not very sick.

“The father told us that he was not very sick and passed away at home,” he said.

A Facebook video uploaded by a family member alleged that the contaminated water supply in the village was responsible for the death of the child and blamed the PHE for the loss.

“We have many children in this village who either have jaundice or other health issues because of the unclean water supply,” the family member is heard saying.

The villagers have alleged that the water reservoirs and streams in the village are contaminated, yet the PHE has made no efforts to clean the water.

About the incident and its assessment of the situation in the affected village, the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) said reports of an escalating jaundice outbreak in village Riyar prompted an immediate response from the Rapid Response Team (RRT) of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) on August 2 before the death of the child.