10-year punishment for offender under IPC; may extend up to life imprisonment: Experts

Srinagar: Voluntarily throwing acid with intention to cause grievous hurt is punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than ten years and it may extend to life imprisonment, under the provisions of law.

The offence of throwing acid, committed against any man or woman, is punishable under Section 326 A of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This Section was inserted in IPC under Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013, creating special provisions for the victims of acid attack.