100 marathons organised in J&K | LG Sinha flags off marathon in Jammu

Jammu: Hundred marathons were organised across J&K to celebrate the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme on Sunday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday flagged off a marathon organised by Hindustan Scouts and Guides, Dogra Kranti Dal, and Kashmir Road Safety Foundation.

Hundred marathons across J&K were organised to raise awareness and strengthen action and cooperation against drug abuse and drug trafficking.

The LG expressed gratitude to PM Modi for inspiring the youth of the country through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to overcome challenges and set the ambitious goal in life.

He said that the PM had brought together youth from different backgrounds with a single dream of nation building. “India's greatest strength is its unity in diversity.

Through the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, the Prime Minister has inspired the people to take pride in their heritage and acknowledged the remarkable contribution of scientists, teachers, litterateurs, and artists in raising India's stature in the world,” the LG said.

Addressing the youth on the occasion, he said, people from different walks of life have joined the fight against drug menace. “Today, the J&K youth have stood up against drug abuse. I am confident that our collective efforts will eliminate narco-terrorism unleashed by the neighbouring country and lead the way for realising the goals of building a drug free J&K,” the LG said.

Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma, Chief Patron of Dogra Kranti Dal Balwant Singh Mankotia, senior civil and police officials, office bearers of Hindustan Scouts and Guides, Kashmir Road Safety Foundation, and young scouts and guides were present on the occasion.