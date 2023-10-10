100% utilisation of central funds critical for J&K’s growth: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that 100 percent utilisation of central funds was critical for the growth of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting at the civil secretariat to review the implementation and sector-wise progress of the centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) in Jammu Kashmir, the LG said, “Transparency and speed of implementation have played a pivotal role in enabling the transformation of J&K in the last three years. The 100 percent utilisation of allocation under various flagship programmes of the Government of India is critical for inclusive growth and unlocking the potential of J&K.”

Appraising the performance, financial outlays, and expenditures of CSS in various sectors including agriculture, education, health, social welfare, livelihood mission, border area development, urban mission, and skill development, he directed the officials to track set indicators at the district level, organise workshops for Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and district officers, and monitor the delivery machinery.