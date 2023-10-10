100% utilisation of central funds critical for J&K’s growth: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that 100 percent utilisation of central funds was critical for the growth of Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting at the civil secretariat to review the implementation and sector-wise progress of the centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) in Jammu Kashmir, the LG said, “Transparency and speed of implementation have played a pivotal role in enabling the transformation of J&K in the last three years. The 100 percent utilisation of allocation under various flagship programmes of the Government of India is critical for inclusive growth and unlocking the potential of J&K.”
Appraising the performance, financial outlays, and expenditures of CSS in various sectors including agriculture, education, health, social welfare, livelihood mission, border area development, urban mission, and skill development, he directed the officials to track set indicators at the district level, organise workshops for Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and district officers, and monitor the delivery machinery.
“We need to make dedicated efforts for on-ground execution for 100 percent saturation of all schemes to ensure all entitled beneficiaries get facilities and no one is left behind,” Sinha said. “Well-ordered functioning and implementation of the schemes, tracking, and monitoring the progress of various projects are crucial for converting the programmes into desired outcome on the ground and to achieve the social objectives.”
He asked the departments to create a comprehensive plan to avoid delays and create more fiscal space.
The LG directed the Labour and Employment Department to submit a proposal for the establishment of an Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital in Srinagar.
He directed the Health Department to focus on increasing the utilisation of the SEHAT Golden Card in government hospitals.
Principal Secretary of Finance Department Santosh D Vaidya outlined various critical components of the CSS in J&K.
Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal; and Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari also attended the meeting.