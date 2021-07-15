10,000 youths to get training for job skills in J&K

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today unveiled the Mission Youth Skill Development calendar on the occasion of International Youth Skills Day, under Annual Action Plan approved by Mission Youth’s Governing Body.

Speaking on the aims and objectives behind the 'Endeavour to Empower' initiative of the Mission Youth, the Lt Governor observed that the Jammu & Kashmir Government has conceived a series of activities under Mission Youth aimed to provide a vibrant medium for youth engagement, an official handout said.

The mission and strategy is to focus on aspirations of youth from smaller towns and villages. The talented youth from rural areas have potential to become driving force behind Jammu & Kashmir's economic growth, remarked the Lt Governor.

As many as 10,000 youths are being targeted to be trained under a total of 98 programmes and certified courses, coupled with other initiatives of Youth Engagement & empowerment for the future job skills in a post-Covid world. These advanced programmes will be conducted in partnership with various corporate houses, universities, and NGOs, he added.