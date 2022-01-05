1034 kanal land at Gulmarg, 354 kanal at Sonamarg declared as strategic areas

Jammu: J&K government has declared land measuring 1034 kanals and 6 marlas situated at Gulmarg and 354 kanals situated at Sonmarg as “strategic areas” for operational and training requirements of Armed Forces subject to certain conditions.
The declaration has been made in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 3 of Jammu and Kashmir Development Act, 1970.
As per a notification of the Tourism Department issued on December 31, 2021, the government on the request of Corp Commander has declared the specified land as “strategic areas” for operational and training requirements of Armed Forces subject to the conditions, that the Corp Commander will ensure strict adherence to the environment related laws to prevent any environmental hazard.
“Corp Commander shall ensure that no other applicable law in force in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is observed in breach. He shall ensure that the order(s), if any, passed by any Court or Tribunal in this regard, are strictly adhered to,” further read the notification.