107 officers get JKAS Time scale

Jammu: The government on Tuesday promoted 107 junior scale officers to the Time scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service.

Meanwhile, through a separate order, four junior scale JKAS officers were posted in “Social Media Cell” of the Information Department.

“Sanction has been accorded to the promotion of these junior scale officers to the Time scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service in pay level 11 (Rs 67700-208700), with effect from January 1, 2021, on notional basis and on regular basis from December 10,2021,” read an order issued by GAD.

“It is hereby ordered that these officers shall continue at their present places of postings, till further orders. Out of them, Shuaib Mohammad Naikoo, Ajay Bharti, Hilal Ahmad Mir, Manzoor Ahmad Mir and Ankush Hans are designated as Deputy Secretaries in the respective departments,” the order further read.