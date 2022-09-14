11 die, 27 injured in Poonch accident

Poonch (Mandi): At least 11 persons died while 27 others were injured, many critically, in an accident in the Saujiyan area of Poonch’s Mandi tehsil.

Officials said that a bus (JK12 1419) was on its way to Mandi tehsil headquarters from the Gali Maidaan area of Saujiyan when it plunged into a deep gorge at Birari Nallah in Gagriyan village.

“Around 39 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of the accident that occurred around 7:30 am and soon after this accident local population and teams of Army from the local camp launched a rescue operation and the teams of the Health Department and Police also joined in,” officials said.