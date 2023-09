11 DySPs transferred, posted

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Saturday ordered the transfers and postings of 11 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) with immediate effect.

As per an order, SDPO Banihal Nisar Ahmad has been transferred and posted as DySP DAR Srinagar while DySP Headquarters (Hqrs) Srinagar Owais Ahmad Wani has been transferred and posted as Chief Investigation Officer (CIO) Kulgam relieving SDPO Pampore from additional charge.

DySP Traffic Ganderbal and Bandipora Mehraj Ud Din Raina has been transferred and posted as CIO Shopian; DySP DAR Srinagar Satish Kumar has been transferred and posted as SDPO/PC Handwara; DySP AHJ Srinagar Imtyaz Ahmad has been transferred and posted as DySP Security Kashmir and SDPO/ PC Handwara Syed Sleet Shah has been transferred and posted as DySP Headquarters Srinagar.