11 hardcore militants killed in 5 days: Lt Gen Pandey

He said that local militants are refusing to carry out operations. “What is also happening is that the local terrorists are now refusing to carry out the operations,” he said adding that that is another challenge that they are facing. “Therefore, Pakistani terrorists are now coming to the fore to lead operations. As they will emerge from the heights, from the cover, and they will carry out operations, they will get neutralized,” Lt Gen Pandey said.

About the prevailing situation along LoC, Lt Gen Pandey said that the situation on the LoC is “absolutely fine”, while the ceasefire is holding and the people have gone about their routine activities, they are pretty happy on either side of the LoC.

“But, the launch pads continue to be filled. There are inputs of attempts to take place in the winters as well. But, I can assure you that we are fully ready for any such eventuality to ensure that no infiltration takes place,” he said. “If any does take place, we will be neutralising them the way the operations are being conducted in the hinterland.”