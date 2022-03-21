11 injured after snow slide hits passenger vehicle at Sadhna Top

Kupwara: At least eleven passengers including two minor siblings were injured after a snow slide swept away a Tata Sumo vehicle (JK09 5693) which fell into a deep gorge at Sadhna Top in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday afternoon.
A police officer told Greater Kashmir that the passenger vehicle was swept away by a snow slide and fell into a deep gorge at Sadhna Top, resulting in injuries to eleven passengers.
"Soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched by Army, Police and locals during which all passengers were evacuated to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Tanghdar in injured condition," he added.
An official at SDH Tanghdar confirmed the arrival of eleven injured persons. He said that three injured passengers were referred to Srinagar for advanced treatment, however the remaining eight were stable, according to the official.
The injured passengers have been identified as Naseema Begum (29), Shafeeq Ahmad (37), Sarwar Jaan (70), Ajmal (14), Towfeeq Ahmad (16), Abdul Rasheed (40), Zameeda Begum (35), Sania (14), Simrab (12), Farhan (3) and Rehan (3).