11 injured after snow slide hits passenger vehicle at Sadhna Top

Kupwara: At least eleven passengers including two minor siblings were injured after a snow slide swept away a Tata Sumo vehicle (JK09 5693) which fell into a deep gorge at Sadhna Top in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday afternoon.

A police officer told Greater Kashmir that the passenger vehicle was swept away by a snow slide and fell into a deep gorge at Sadhna Top, resulting in injuries to eleven passengers.