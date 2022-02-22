11 injured in 2 Baramulla accidents

Baramulla: At least 11 persons, including six soldiers, were injured in two separate mishaps in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday, Police said.
An official said that an Army gypsy and a tipper collided Tuesday morning at Choor Sopore, resulting in the injury to six soldiers. The injured soldiers were shifted to a nearby hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.
The injured soldiers have been identified as Dharmender Singh, Muttu Kumar, Puneetkar, Taranjit Singh, Mandeep Singh and Taminder Singh.
In another accident, five civilians were injured after their vehicle they were travelling in collided with a vehicle at Renji Pattan on Tuesday afternoon.
The injured were shifted to Trauma hospital Pattan, wherefrom, they were referred to SMHS hospital Srinagar. The conditions of two injured persons is stated to be critical.
The injured passengers have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Wani, Nizam din Joo, Fayaz Din Joo, Rubeena Begum and Zahida Begum. The injured persons were heading to Srinagar and are all residents of Keran Kup.