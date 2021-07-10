11 J&K Govt employees allegedly working for terror groups dismissed from services: Officials

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sacked 11 more employees, including sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin who has been designated a global terrorist by the US, for allegedly working for various terror groups, officials said on Saturday.

Earlier seven employees, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh and an assistant professor, were dismissed by the Union Territory's administration.

The dismissals started in the last week of April and have been done under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution under which the employees hold their office under the pleasure of the president and can be dismissed without an inquiry. Dismissed employees can only approach a high court for relief.