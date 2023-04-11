110-km Amarnath Marg to be constructed at Rs 5300 crore: Nitin Gadkari

DELHI-AMRITSAR-KATRA EXPRESSWAY DEADLINE TO BE PREPONED; PM TO INAUGURATE

Gadkari stated that the attempts would be made to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra could inaugurate Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway before the announcement of general elections next year.

“The deadline for Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway completion is December 2024. But in May, 2024 there will be (parliamentary) elections. So, we will try to complete it before the MCC gets enforced by preponing its deadline. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it before that (MMC imposition). We will try to make it a reality,” Gadkari said.

4-LANING OF SRINAGAR JAMMU NH VERY CHALLENGING

Detailing about the progress of NH projects in Jammu and Kashmir during the presser, he admitted that the four-laning project of Srinagar-Jammu road (National Highway) was very difficult. “It (4-laning project) has been designed following intensive geological and geo-technical investigation to tackle the problem of landslides. But it has been very problematic, very challenging (due to landslides). Today also we have seen certain spots. Earlier when there used to be delay in the work or change in the alignment, I would question them (officials). But today I realised that they (officials, contractors, labour force) have accomplished a very difficult job against all odds and while protecting forests and the environment. I congratulate them for this. The stretch between Ramban to Banihal is the most difficult one (to execute),” Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said.

He said that in this stretch the existing carriage-way of 40 kms was to be widened earlier. “This process faced a lot of problems. A big tragedy also occurred. Yesterday when we were in Zojila, two persons engaged in a job also lost their lives and the contractor lost his entire machinery. So I can see that the climate here is very challenging. In case of Ramban-Banihal stretch also, due to the same reasons, we have to alter the design to include construction of three tunnels in a span of seven kms. This has resulted in cost escalation. The fatigue factor among the contractors also caused obstacles. Out of this 40 km stretch, the work on 10 kms has been completed. We will try to complete work on the rest of 30 km, except Digdol-Marog tunnel, by January, 2024,’ Gadkari mentioned.

He asserted that three corridors were being built at a cost of Rs 35,000 Cr. “Under this, the first corridor from Jammu to Udhampur-Ramban-Banihal and further to Srinagar includes the section from Srinagar to Banihal. This 4-lane road of 250 km length is being built at a cost of Rs 16,000 crore. Out of this, 4-laning of 210 km route has been completed, including 10 tunnels of 21.5 km,” he informed.

He also stated that the old highway stretch would also be renovated.

JAMMU RING ROAD

Gadkari announced that the 58-km long 4-lane Jammu Ring road to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3000 Cr would be completed in May 2023 and would be inaugurated by January 26, 2024. Basic amenities would be set up in three villages and by October 25, Jammu Ring road tunnel would also be completed, he said.

‘RUN AC ELECTRIC BUS LUXURY COACH/DOUBLE-DECKER BETWEEN JAMMU-SRINAGAR

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways stated that he even suggested to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to run an Air-Conditioned electric bus luxury coach or Double-decker between Jammu and Srinagar as he recently launched electric Double-decker in Mumbai.

“This will be both financially viable as well as eco-friendly. I suggested that if they (UT government) want to start it on their own, they can go ahead with it and if they want to bring in the private players, I can help them on this account,” he said.

KATRA TO HAVE STATE OF THE ART INTERMODAL STATION

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said that InterModal Station (IMS) to be established in Katra would be a world class state of the art project constructed to improve travelling experience of the pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.