1112 kanal defence land at Tattoo Ground to be developed for tourism, other activities

Srinagar: Ministry of Defence Monday signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Home Affairs through J&K government for the transfer of defence land measuring 1112.32 kanal (139.04) acres situated at Tattoo Ground to the Ministry of Home Affairs for the promotion of tourism and other developmental activities in the region.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presided over the MoU signing ceremony at Raj Bhawan.
Ministry of Defence was represented through Local Military Authority of Tattoo Ground Garrison and Defence Estate Officer Kashmir Circle, Srinagar.
The land would be handed over by the Ministry of Defence within a period of 120 days.
The LG termed the MoU as a momentous occasion in developing major tourism space in J&K.
Hailing the Army for its cooperation, he said that the administration and security forces were dedicated to the welfare of the people.
“We will make honest and dedicated efforts to fulfill all the conditions of the MoU and develop tourism and other related activities in such a way that the tourists visiting Kashmir valley find Tattoo Ground as one of the most attractive destinations,” Sinha said.
He also discussed with the senior Army officers the ‘Mera Mati Mera Desh’ campaign to honour the fallen soldiers and preparations for Independence Day events.
GOC 15 Corps Lt General Rajiv Ghai; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri were also present on the occasion.