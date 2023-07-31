1112 kanal defence land at Tattoo Ground to be developed for tourism, other activities

Srinagar: Ministry of Defence Monday signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Home Affairs through J&K government for the transfer of defence land measuring 1112.32 kanal (139.04) acres situated at Tattoo Ground to the Ministry of Home Affairs for the promotion of tourism and other developmental activities in the region.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presided over the MoU signing ceremony at Raj Bhawan.

Ministry of Defence was represented through Local Military Authority of Tattoo Ground Garrison and Defence Estate Officer Kashmir Circle, Srinagar.

The land would be handed over by the Ministry of Defence within a period of 120 days.

The LG termed the MoU as a momentous occasion in developing major tourism space in J&K.