11,189 employees apportioned to Ladakh: MHA

Srinagar: Ministry of Home Affairs has informed that as many as 11,189 employees of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir have been apportioned to the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh post abrogation of Article 370.
In a written reply to a question by BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering, the Minister of State MHA Nityanand Rai stated that the apportionment of manpower between Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh “is governed in terms of Section 89 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019 in respect of substantive government employees.”
BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal had asked as to whether the government completed “the apportionment and
allocation of manpower between the UT Ladakh and UT J&K among the employees working at the Sher-i-Kashmir institutes of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura Srinagar in particular and employees of erstwhile J&K in general.”
"The apportionment of such a category of employees has been finalized where under 11189 employees have been apportioned to the Union Territory of Ladakh. Further, the apportionment of employees of autonomous bodies, Public Sector Undertakings, agencies, etc, is governed in terms of Section 92 of the said Act, which provides for determining the modalities for distributing the personnel between the successor Union Territories by the concerned bodies,” Rai replied.
“The Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, Srinagar is an autonomous tertiary healthcare institute. There is no equivalent organization in the UT of Ladakh to accommodate the employees of the SKIMS and hence, the apportionment of manpower of the employees of the Institute, in terms of Section 92 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, may not be feasible,” the minister stated in his reply.
The apportionment of assets, liabilities and posts of the erstwhile state, which was bifurcated into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh last year, was notified by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led Jammu and Kashmir administration in November.
Under the apportionment, an additional 325 gazetted and 3,000 additional non-gazetted posts from the overall strength of Jammu and Kashmir stand transferred to Ladakh.
Earlier, the government had finalized the apportionment of assets and liabilities of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir between the newly created Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.
Under the provisions of the Act, the assets and liabilities of the erstwhile state of J&K were to be divided among the two newly carved Union Territories.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had constituted an advisory committee headed by Sanjay Mitra, IAS. The advisory committee had submitted its report to the Home Ministry which was conveyed to the administration of both UTs before going ahead with the apportionment of assets and liabilities of the erstwhile state of J&K.