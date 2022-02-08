11,189 employees apportioned to Ladakh: MHA

Srinagar: Ministry of Home Affairs has informed that as many as 11,189 employees of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir have been apportioned to the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh post abrogation of Article 370.

In a written reply to a question by BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering, the Minister of State MHA Nityanand Rai stated that the apportionment of manpower between Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh “is governed in terms of Section 89 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019 in respect of substantive government employees.”