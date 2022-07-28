1147 yatris leave Jammu for cave shrine

Jammu: The ongoing Amarnath Yatra is showing a decreasing trend in the number of yatris as a batch of only 11470 of them left the base camp here Wednesday for the twin base camps of the cave shrine in south Kashmir, officials said.

While 3862 yatris had left Jammu for the cave shrine located at a height of 3880 metres on Monday, 2189 and 1147 yatris embarked on the annual yatra from here on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the 26th batch of yatris, 1147 people left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri

Niwas here Wednesday morning in a convoy of 47 vehicles amid heavy security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the officials said.