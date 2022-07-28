1147 yatris leave Jammu for cave shrine

Jammu: The ongoing Amarnath Yatra is showing a decreasing trend in the number of yatris as a batch of only 11470 of them left the base camp here Wednesday for the twin base camps of the cave shrine in south Kashmir, officials said.
While 3862 yatris had left Jammu for the cave shrine located at a height of 3880 metres on Monday, 2189 and 1147 yatris embarked on the annual yatra from here on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In the 26th batch of yatris, 1147 people left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri
Niwas here Wednesday morning in a convoy of 47 vehicles amid heavy security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the officials said.
They said 476 yatris headed for Baltal were the first to leave the Bhagwati Nagar camp in 18 vehicles, followed by a second convoy of 29 vehicles carrying 671 yatris for Pahalgam.
The number of yatris has drastically fallen in the last three days mostly due to bad weather conditions, the officials said.
The annual 43-day yatra commenced on the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in south Kashmir's Anantnag and the 14-km shorter Baltal route in central Kashmir's Ganderbal on June 30.
Over 2.3 lakh yatris have so far offered their prayers at the cave shrine, housing a naturally formed ice-stalagmite, the officials said.
A total of 1,38,921 yatris have left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp since June 29, the day the first batch of yatirs was flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
The yatra is scheduled to be concluded on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
A total of 36 people, mostly yatris, have died during the ongoing yatra, excluding 15 yatris who were killed in flash floods near the cave shrine on July 1.