12 Black Fungus deaths in J&K in 6 weeks

Srinagar: In the past six weeks, 12 people have died of Mucormycosis - commonly known as Black Fungus - in J&K, official data has revealed. The fatality percentage of the fungal infection among COVID19 patients has been recorded as over 40 percent.

As per the recent data of J&K Health and Medical Education Department, 42 people have been registered for treatment of Black Fungus in J&K since May 24, when the disease was declared an epidemic. Among these, 12 people, who had been diagnosed with both COVID19 and Black Fungus infections, have died in the past six weeks. The mortality of Black Fungus is 41 percent as per the official data of the department.

Jammu district has suffered the worst due to the fungus with six deaths. In Jammu division, 11 people have lost the battle with the fungal infection – six in Jammu district, three in Kathua, one each in Poonch and Rajouri. Kashmir division has recorded one Black Fungus fatality in district Srinagar. In Kashmir, six cases have been confirmed in Srinagar district and two in Anantnag district. 22 cases have been confirmed in the Jammu division.