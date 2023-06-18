12 injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri: Twelve passengers were injured in an accident when a passenger bus turned turtle in Rajouri.
Police said that a passenger bus (JK02AK 4299) on its way to Teryath from Udhan turned turtle near Teryath area of Rajouri.
It said that all the 12 passengers were shifted to Community Health Center (CHC) Teryath where they are under treatment.
Police identified the injured as Matabi Bi, 60, wife of Abdur Rahim of Hari Chuma; Muneer Hussain, son of Hassan Muhammad; Muhammad Tufail, 28, son of Manzoor Hussain of Khorbani; Bimla Devi, wife of Suram Singh of Khewn Teryath; Babli Devi, 39, wife of Raj Kumar of Khabbar; Tania Kumari, 15, daughter of Balbir Singh of Mangal; Sabza Begum, 60, wife of Muhammad Hussain of Udhan; Sabar Hussain, 20, son of Muneer Hussain of Gundha Khawas; Ashu Devi, 18, daughter of Rattan Singh of Panglar Khawas; Narinder Thakur, son of Rashpaul Singh of Panglar, Khawas; Prinka Devi, 22, daughter of Krishna Lal of Mangal; and Muhammad Shakeel, 23, son of Alam Din of Panglar.