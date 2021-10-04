12 JKPS officers appointed to IPS; allocated J&K under AGMUT cadre

Jammu: The President of India on Monday appointed 12 officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police service to the Indian Police Service (IPS) on probation and allocated them to the Jammu and Kashmir under AGMUT Cadre.
These officers included Shakti Kumar Pathak, Dr Mohd Haseeb Mughal, Javid Ahmed Koul, Sheikh Junaid Mehmood, Shahid Mehraj Rather, Dr Ajeet Singh, Altaf Ahmed Khan, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Vikas Gupta, Abdul Qayoom, Nisha Nathyal and Javid Iqbal Matoo.
The names of Pathak, Mughal, Koul, Mehmood and Rather were approved in the Select List 2012 while the names of rest of the officers figured in the Select List 2013, prepared by the Selection Committee in its meeting held on July 29, 2021.
These officers were from 28 officers, whose names were cleared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on September 23, while approving the Select Lists of the year 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 prepared by the Selection Committee to fill up 28 substantive vacancies in the Jammu and Kashmir under AGMUT Cadre of Indian Police Service.
As per a notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), these officers would remain on probation for one year as per rule of Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954. They would obtain induction training as per sub rule 5(4) of Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954 as amended dated May 10, 2011. Their appointment would take effect from the date of issue of the notification.
Among these officers, Pathak, presently posted at Raj Bhawan, has also served as SSP Kishtwar; SSP Samba, besides his stint as an OSD to a former minister. He had topped the JKPS batch 1999.
Dr Haseeb Mughal is presently posted as SSP Police Control Room Jammu. Earlier Haseeb has served as SSP Srinagar; OSD to former advisor to J&K Governor K Vijay Kumar; SSP Kishtwar; SP Handwara; SSP National Highway and SSP Special Branch Kashmir.
Abdul Qayoom, presently Commandant in JK Armed Police, has served as SSP Baramulla; SSP Sopore and as Additional SP Special Branch Kashmir.
Altaf Ahmad Khan- presently posted as SSP Counter Insurgency Kashmir, has served as SSP Anantnag, Sopore and Shopian. He has also served in J&K Armed police besides a stint with UN Mission in Cyprus.
Shahid Mejraj is presently posted as Commandant in J&K Armed Police. He has served as SP Shopian; SSP Ganderbal; SSP Crime Kashmir and SSP PCR Srinagar.
Javid Koul - presently posted as SSP Traffic, Srinagar city has served as SSP Crime Kashmir; SSP Traffic Rural besides having stints in J&K Armed Police.
According to Director (Police) A K Saran of MHA, the President made these appointments in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of rule 9 of the Indian Police Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, read with sub-regulation (1) of regulation 9 of the Indian Police Service (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955.
These officers were appointed and allocated to the Jammu and Kashmir under AGMUT Cadre under sub-rule (1) of the rule 5 of the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954 “subject to the outcome of the T.A. No. 62/5668/2020 titled Sheikh Abdul Rehman & Ors. Vs. Department of Home, UT of Jammu & Kashmir under adjudication before the Central Administrative Tribunal, Jammu Bench arising out of transfer of the SWP No. 3869/2019 filed by Sheikh Abdul Rehman & Others from the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir at Srinagar.”
Saran, in a separate notification maintained that in exercise of the provisions contained in sub-regulation (3) of Regulation 7 of the Indian Police Service (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955, the Union Public Service Commission on September 23, 2021, approved the Select List of the year 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 prepared by the Selection Committee in its meeting held on July 29, 2021, containing the name of 28 State Police Service officers of Jammu and Kashmir towards filling up of 28 substantive vacancies in the Jammu and Kashmir under AGMUT Cadre of Indian Police Service.
Select List 2010 included the names Manohar Singh, Sunil Dutt, Romesh Jala, A K Mahajan, Abdul Rashid, Rupender Kumar, Bashir Ahmad and Gh Rasool Dar. They all have retired. As per the notification, the name of Manohar Singh was included in the list provisionally subject to clearance in the disciplinary proceedings pending against him and grant of integrity certificate by the state government.
Select List 2011 yet again included the name Manohar Singh besides Ranjeet Kanwar, Abdul Rashid Bhat and Rajnesh Pran (all now retired officers).
Select List 2012 included the names of Manohar Singh, Ashok Kumar Sharma, Mohd Yousuf, Mohd. Syed Panu (all retired now), Shakti Kumar Pathak, Dr Mohd Haseeb Mughal, Javid Ahmed Koul, Sheikh Junaid Mehmood and Shahid Mehraj Rather.
Select List 2013 included the names of Manohar Singh, T Gyalpo (both retired), Dr Ajeet Singh, Altaf Ahmed Khan, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Vikas Gupta, Abdul Qayoom, Nisha Nathval, Maqsood-Ul-Zaman and Javid Iqbal Matoo.
In all these Select Lists, the name of Manohar Singh was considered as per the second proviso to Regulation 5(5) of the IPS (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955. It was included in the list provisionally subject to grant of integrity certificate by the J&K government.
The name of Maqsood-Ul-Zaman too in the Select list 2013 was included in the list provisionally subject to grant of integrity certificate by the J&K government.