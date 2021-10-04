12 JKPS officers appointed to IPS; allocated J&K under AGMUT cadre

Jammu: The President of India on Monday appointed 12 officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police service to the Indian Police Service (IPS) on probation and allocated them to the Jammu and Kashmir under AGMUT Cadre.

These officers included Shakti Kumar Pathak, Dr Mohd Haseeb Mughal, Javid Ahmed Koul, Sheikh Junaid Mehmood, Shahid Mehraj Rather, Dr Ajeet Singh, Altaf Ahmed Khan, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Vikas Gupta, Abdul Qayoom, Nisha Nathyal and Javid Iqbal Matoo.

The names of Pathak, Mughal, Koul, Mehmood and Rather were approved in the Select List 2012 while the names of rest of the officers figured in the Select List 2013, prepared by the Selection Committee in its meeting held on July 29, 2021.

These officers were from 28 officers, whose names were cleared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on September 23, while approving the Select Lists of the year 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 prepared by the Selection Committee to fill up 28 substantive vacancies in the Jammu and Kashmir under AGMUT Cadre of Indian Police Service.

As per a notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), these officers would remain on probation for one year as per rule of Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954. They would obtain induction training as per sub rule 5(4) of Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954 as amended dated May 10, 2011. Their appointment would take effect from the date of issue of the notification.

Among these officers, Pathak, presently posted at Raj Bhawan, has also served as SSP Kishtwar; SSP Samba, besides his stint as an OSD to a former minister. He had topped the JKPS batch 1999.

Dr Haseeb Mughal is presently posted as SSP Police Control Room Jammu. Earlier Haseeb has served as SSP Srinagar; OSD to former advisor to J&K Governor K Vijay Kumar; SSP Kishtwar; SP Handwara; SSP National Highway and SSP Special Branch Kashmir.