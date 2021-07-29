12 JKPS serving officers selected for IPS induction

Srinagar: As many as 12 officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police Service (JKPS), 1999-batch, have been selected for their induction into prestigious Indian Police Service.

In this regard, a selection committee meeting of panel headed by UPSC member Dr T C A Anat was held here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Union Home Ministry, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh and Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra.

Official sources said that the panel selected officers, Shakti Kumar Pathak, Dr. Muhammad Haseeb Mughal, Sheikh Junaid Mehmood, Shahid Mehraj Rather, Dr. Ajeet Singh, Altaf Ahmed Khan, Haseeb-Ur-Rehman, Vikas Gupta, Abdul Qayoom, Nisha Nathyal, Maqsood-ul-Zaman and Javid Iqbal Matoo for their induction into IPS. “The panel gave its go-ahead for induction of 12 serving officers of JKPS in IPS,” official sources said adding that others selected for induction have already retired from service.

“One of the officers of same batch had voluntarily opted out from being considered for the induction,” they said, adding that while another one was not considered due to certain issues.

This is for the first time after 10 years that JKPS officers will be inducted into the IPS. “They could be treated as inducted into the IPS from 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 while the years of allotment could start from 2007 and last till 2010,” officials said. The proposal for induction of local officers in IPS was submitted by the J & K government to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in May last year after MHA determined 28 vacancies.